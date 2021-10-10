Over 16 million doses of Barakat vaccine produced in Iran

The CEO of Iranian pharmaceutical company Shafa Pharmed says the firm has sent all the scientific documents of its Barakat vaccine to Iran’s Ministry of Health and it’s waiting for the issuance of a license to start the clinical testing of first Iranian Covid jab for people aged 12 to 18 years.

According to Fars News Agency, Hassan Jalili, Imam Khomeini‘s Order Executive Headquarters’ project manager for the production of the vaccine, informed reporters of the production of the first Iranian Covid vaccine.

He said the production of Barakat vaccine in the phases one and two is underway round the clock at Shafa Pharmed company and to date more than 16 million doses of the jab have been produced.

In response to a question about the complaints of some people regarding the lack of Barakat vaccines in public vaccination centers in some provinces, he said Imam Khomeini’s Order Executive Headquarters has no role in distributing the vaccine.

Jalili added that so far more than 7 million and 500 thousand doses of Barakat vaccine has been delivered to the Ministry of Health and that the way and amount of distribution of these vaccines in different provinces and cities are entirely determined by the Ministry of Health.

In response to another question about the numerous follow-ups of families and parents to get their children inoculated with Barak vaccine, he said clinical studies performed in the previous three stages were for people 18 years and older, and therefore the general vaccination license for the age group of over 18 years old has been issued.