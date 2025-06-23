Over 10,000 spy drones discovered in Tehran; Zionist espionage cells dismantled

According to the report, a major drone deployment network was identified and dismantled earlier on Monday in the northwestern mountains of Tehran.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) confirmed that a large cache of drone control and navigation equipment was seized during the operation. Investigations suggest that many recent assassinations targeting Iranian scientists and academics were carried out using these miniature drones.

Authorities also reported that a significant number of foreign mercenaries and infiltrators have been arrested in recent days through intelligence operations and public tip-offs.

Some of those arrested are said to have been involved in acts of psychological warfare, including tire burnings, igniting dry vegetation, and the use of sound bombs in an attempt to incite panic.