Wednesday, November 23, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldMiddle East

One killed, several injured in Jerusalem blasts

By IFP Media Wire
Jerusalem blasts

Explosions near two bus stops in Jerusalem have left one person dead and several people injured, according to hospitals receiving the wounded and Israeli police.

The Israeli police announced that the incidents on Wednesday are suspected of being a Palestinian attack, adding at least two people are in critical condition.

The police announced that the incidents on Wednesday are suspected of being a Palestinian attack.

The explosions came hours after a Palestinian 16-year-old was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to Palestinian officials.

While the cause was still being determined, the incident came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

At least 25 people have also been killed on the Israeli side.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks