One killed, several injured in Jerusalem blasts

The Israeli police announced that the incidents on Wednesday are suspected of being a Palestinian attack, adding at least two people are in critical condition.

The explosions came hours after a Palestinian 16-year-old was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to Palestinian officials.

While the cause was still being determined, the incident came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

At least 25 people have also been killed on the Israeli side.