Hassan Molaei, the governor of Garmi County, said the floods inflicted heavy damage on the facilities and infrastructure of roads in the region on Wednesday.

“All city officials and crisis management authorities are on full alert so that we can stand by the citizens,” the official said.

Two people have also been wounded in the natural disaster, said Molaei, adding that a search and rescue operation is ongoing in the region to find the missing and provide aid to those in need.