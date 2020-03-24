One Coronavirus Case Can Infect 406 People in A Month: Official

Speaking at a televised interview on Tuesday, secretary of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters of Iran said one coronavirus case can be responsible for 406 infections in a span of one month if the health tips are ignored.

Hamidreza Jamshidi noted that if the coronavirus patient observes 50 percent of the hygienic standards and stays at least 1.5 metres away from the other people, the number of infected cases will decrease to 15, and if that single positive case follows 75 percent of the health measures, he or she will pass the disease to only one other person.

“No doctor is better than the individuals themselves. We ask people to observe the health issues, as one of the best things to do is to stay home,” he added.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 death toll in the country has risen to 1,934 after 122 cases died over the past 24 hours.