Advisor to Iran’s leader: Undermining President Pezeshkian is what enemies desire

He emphasized that enemies are always trying to reduce public trust in the system by creating discord and division, which negatively impacts the people’s morale.

Mokhber, who is a member of the Expediency Council, stressed that unity and solidarity between the people and officials are key to countering upcoming challenges, adding that everyone should assist the government in overcoming problems and achieving set goals.

Mokhber pointed out the necessity for vigilance among the people and officials against psychological operations and enemy movements, highlighting the importance of forming a united front.

The advisor to Iran’s Leader urged all media and political parties and groups to support the current administration by maintaining cohesion and collaboration.