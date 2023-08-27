Sunday, August 27, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentSelected

Oil stains spotted in Iran’s Grenaveh port city, Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff
Oil spill

The head of the environmental protection department in the Iranian port city of Genaveh has reported the presence of oil stains in the sea and on the coast along the Persian Gulf.

In an interview with Fars News Agency, Kambiz Abdollahi emphasized the severity of the pollution, stating that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Abdollahi revealed that the extent of the pollution stretches across the sea’s surface, originating from a source two miles away from Genaveh, in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr.

The official urged people to avoid swimming in the sea of Genaveh until the pollution and oil stains have been thoroughly cleaned up.

This precaution is necessary due to the potential physical risks and skin diseases associated with the contamination.

Over the past years, erosion of oil pipelines has reportedly caused widespread environmental pollution in the region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks