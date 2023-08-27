Oil stains spotted in Iran’s Grenaveh port city, Persian Gulf

In an interview with Fars News Agency, Kambiz Abdollahi emphasized the severity of the pollution, stating that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Abdollahi revealed that the extent of the pollution stretches across the sea’s surface, originating from a source two miles away from Genaveh, in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr.

The official urged people to avoid swimming in the sea of Genaveh until the pollution and oil stains have been thoroughly cleaned up.

This precaution is necessary due to the potential physical risks and skin diseases associated with the contamination.

Over the past years, erosion of oil pipelines has reportedly caused widespread environmental pollution in the region.