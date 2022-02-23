Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyEnvironmentIncidents

Oil spill inflicts environmental damage on Bushehr shores in Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

The Department of Environment of the southern Iranian Province of Bushehr says an oil spill from pollution near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf has reached the shorelines of the province.

The department’s director general Farhad Gholinejad says the pollution is now affecting different patches of sand beaches in the city of Bushehr.

Gholinejad said Bushehr municipality and the Directorate General of Ports and Navigation of Bushehr have launched a cleaning operation in the area.

The official said the oil pollution is a result of a leak from an oil pipeline that carried crude from a marine rig to Kharg Island.

He said the spill has caused damage to the marine environment and the shoreline and the department of environment will take legal action against those responsible.

Previous articleUAE says to buy Chinese military aircraft after Yemen attacks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsCoronavirus

Editor Picks