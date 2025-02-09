Oil minister: US will fail to reduce Iran oil exports to zero

Mohsen Paknejad made the assertion in response to a recent executive order signed by US President Donald Trump aimed at completely cutting Iran’s oil exports.

“This is a dream for them, and they will never achieve it,” Mohsen Paknejad stated, referring to the U.S. efforts pertaining to the so-called maxumum pressure campaign against Iran.

He emphasized that the maximum pressure policy has already been tested and failed, and repeating it would yield the same results.

The minister highlighted that Iran’s oil industry experts are prepared to implement sophisticated measures to counteract increasing restrictions. “The more limitations imposed on us, the more complex the measures we will adopt,” he said.

Paknejad also pointed to Iran’s self-sufficiency in the oil and gas sector, noting that despite foreign companies leaving the country, Iranian professionals have successfully managed the complex operations from upstream to downstream.

“Today, we have achieved self-reliance in equipment production and the development of oil and gas fields, and the industry is largely managed domestically,” he added.