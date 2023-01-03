Tuesday, January 3, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLegalJudiciarySelected

Official: Trump, Pompeo and McKenzie main defendants in case of murder of Iran anti-terror icon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Trump Pompeo

Iran’s top human rights official says former US President Donald Trump, his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Head of the US Central Command General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie are the main defendants in the dossier of the assassination of Iran’s anti-terror icon, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking during a live interview with state TV, Kazem Gharibabadi, the deputy Judiciary chief and secretary of the High Council for Human Rights, said there are 94 accused Americans in the legal case revolving around the assassination ordered by Trump on January 3, 2020.

“All the necessary documents have been collected by judicial authorities,” he said.

“No one will be immune from judicial proceedings.”

The official said the accused are not just the 94 Americans, but the criminals had accomplices from seven other countries, including those in the region, Germany and France.

Gharibabadi praised the Iraqi judicial apparatus for “good cooperation” with Iran in the case, urging Baghdad to speed up the follow-up and issue indictments for the accused.

Iranians are marking the third anniversary of the martyrdom of General Soleimani, who was murdered, along with a number of his comrades, in a US military drone raid upon arrival in Iraq on an official visit.

In January 2021, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions, said General Soleimani’s assassination “completely swept away the standard related to extraterritorial use of force by a state.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks