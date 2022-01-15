Saturday, January 15, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Official: Smuggled Iran fuel fetches UAE over $20bn annually

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
An Iranian official says the fuel smuggled from Iran to the United Arab Emirates is used for bunkering vessels, earning the Arab state more than $20 billion per year.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones made the statement in an interview with the Iranian Labor New Agency (ILNA).
Saeid Mohammad added that the smuggled Iranian fuel is bound for the Emirati port of Fujairah, where the ships and ferries sailing from the Persian Gulf states are bunkered and rendered necessary services.
Mohammad, who is also an adviser to President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, underlined that the country needs to revive its role in bunkering the vessels sailing in regional waters, taking optimal advantage of its competitive fueling system.
“We are carrying out the necessary measures to encourage ships to dock at Qeshm [an island in southern Iran] for refueling,” continued the official, adding it will not only help the country sell its fuel, but also render services to the vessels’ crew, consequently leading to the economic development of the southern region and above that the country.

Previous articleWhite House says prefers diplomacy with Iran
Next articleYemen: Detained UAE vessel was carrying weapons

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks