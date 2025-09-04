Thursday, September 4, 2025
Media WireSecurity

Official says Iran still under cyber attacks two months after Israel’s assault

By IFP Media Wire
Cyber Attack

A senior Iranian official responsible for internet monitoring operations has confirmed that the country is still under recurrent cyber attacks more than two months after the end of a 12-day military aggression by the Israeli regime.

Mohmmad Amin Aghamiri, who serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyber Space, said on Wednesday that the size and scope of cyber attacks on Iran have remained almost unchanged since the end of the Israeli aggression in late June.

“We are engaged in operations to fend off and counter cyber attacks by the enemies on a daily basis,” stated Aghamiri in a meeting with members of the Iranian parliament.

He added, however, that the cyber attacks have failed to disrupt online services in Iran, adding that attacks have been dealt with using elite teams of cyber defense experts who work around the clock to protect sensitive services.

The official did not elaborate whether the attacks had all been carried out by the Israeli regime or if other countries had been involved.

Iran suffered a barrage of damaging cyber attacks on its banking systems at the start of the Israeli aggression on June 15.

Iran’s banks of Pasargad and Sepah were the main victims of the attacks, with millions of customers losing access to online services for at least two days.

The two banks quickly returned their online services and operations to normal.

Aghamiri stated that Iran is still at war in cyberspace, adding that the enemy will continue to target sensitive infrastructure in Iran with cyber attacks because they are “less costly and less risky compared to physical attacks”.

