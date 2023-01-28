Saturday, January 28, 2023
Official: Iran will continue development of nuclear power plants

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says Iran will pursue the development of more nuclear power plants in line with its clean air law and as part of efforts to develop technologies for the field.

Mohammad Eslam said all Iran’s nuclear plants must be built along coastal areas in the south and in the Makran region and Hormozgan Province, and in the north of the country as well.

Eslami also said locations have been designated for this purpose and the goal is to generate electricity, which is a clean and sustainable source of energy.

Eslami added all these projects will be funded through foreign and domestic investment.

He also said it’s the nation’s adversaries that have reached an impasse, not the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

Eslami added that Iran has always been sincere in the talks and have followed through on its promises.

He noted that all the West’s intelligence agencies confirmed that Iran does not pursue nuclear arms and that’s why the other parties agreed to sign the JCPOA in 2015.

Eslami slammed the US for leaving the deal, saying not only did Washington leave the JCPOA, but it also prevented others from working with Iran.

