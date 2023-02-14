Official: 42 suspects arrested in immediate aftermath of Shah Cheragh shrine terror attack in Shiraz

A counter-terrorism director of the department says 42 people were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the incident for providing logistics and support to the terrorists.

The official, identified by media by his last name Kheirandish, said intelligence agencies have defused some 200 bombing plots in the country since 2014 when Daesh terrorist group launched a campaign to directly tarattack Iran.

Shah Cheragh , he said, was part of a plot to target holy shrines in the Iranian cities including Mashhad and Qom and to attack several Sunni mosques to create sectarian division in Iran.

The official made the comments on the sidelines of an exhibition at Shah Cheragh shrine that offers information on part of the intelligence operations led in Fars Province and the blows intelligence agencies have dealt to terrorists.

A gunman entered the shrine on October 26 and opened fire on pilgrims killing 13 people, including children, and injuring 30 others.