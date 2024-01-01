Number of Palestinians killed in 2023 largest since Nakba: Report

The Central Bureau of Statistics says at the end of 2023 the number of people killed in the occupied territories stands at 22,404, including 22,141 since October 7.

At least 98 percent were in the Gaza Strip, including about 9,000 children and 6,450 women.

The number of people killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7 reached 319, including 111 children and four women.

More than 100 journalists were also killed, according to the Health Ministry, while the number of missing persons in Gaza is more than 7,000 people, 67 percent women and children.

The war has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory’s housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

The prisoner rights group has also reported that the total number of arrests made by Israeli soldiers since 7 October stands at 4,876.