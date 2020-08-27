Number of Non-Coronavirus Patients in Iran Down by 40%: Official

A senior Iranian health official says the number of non-coronavirus patients hospitalized in the country has dropped by 40% over the past month.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi urged non-coronavirus patients to refer to hospitals without being worried.

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the high number of such patients going to hospitals, we have seen a decline in the number of hospital patients suffering from other diseases,” he said.

“Now that we have witnessed an around 40% decrease in the number of inpatients compared to the previous months, patients suffering from diabetes, heart problems and other diseases may go to hospitals to continue their treatment,” he added.

The official noted that there are no coronavirus patients in some hospitals.

“In other hospitals, too, safety principles are observed and there is no cause for concern,” he said.