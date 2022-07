Local officials say most of the wounded were treated on an outpatient basis.

According to officials, the health situation is under control in the quake zone.

Iran is a quake-prone country. Much of the country’s territory including the city of Tehran is criss-crossed by fault lines.

The country has been hit by several deadly tremors, with the last massive one happening in 2003 in the city of Bam. The incident killed tens of thousands and flattened most the the city.