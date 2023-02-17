Nuclear chief: Iran in talks with IAEA to schedule Grossi visit to Tehran

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Salami referred to a letter of protest recently sent to the IAEA, in which Tehran complained about the UN nuclear watchdog handing over data about the Iranian nuclear program to media outlets.

“Our question was: do you make all your inspections and relations with other countries public or you do that exceptionally for Iran?” he said.

In January, Grossi said that he planned to head to Iran next month for “much-needed” talks with officials in Tehran.

Grossi spoke of a “big, big impasse” in the process aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Iran and the IAEA have been locked in a dispute over what the latter claims to be nuclear activities at “undeclared sites” in Iran.

Tehran rejects the claims, which it says are made under the influence of Israel and its allies.

The row has been a major stumbling block in talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.