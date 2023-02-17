Friday, February 17, 2023
type here...
Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveNuclear

Nuclear chief: Iran in talks with IAEA to schedule Grossi visit to Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rafael Grossi

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the country is scheduling a visit by the secretary-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to Tehran as part of efforts to hammer out differences between the two sides.

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Salami referred to a letter of protest recently sent to the IAEA, in which Tehran complained about the UN nuclear watchdog handing over data about the Iranian nuclear program to media outlets.

“Our question was: do you make all your inspections and relations with other countries public or you do that exceptionally for Iran?” he said.

In January, Grossi said that he planned to head to Iran next month for “much-needed” talks with officials in Tehran.

Grossi spoke of a “big, big impasse” in the process aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Iran and the IAEA have been locked in a dispute over what the latter claims to be nuclear activities at “undeclared sites” in Iran.

Tehran rejects the claims, which it says are made under the influence of Israel and its allies.

The row has been a major stumbling block in talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks