New Gas Field Discovered in Southern Iran

A senior official says the filed contains more than 540 billion cubic metres of in-situ gas and 382 billion cubic metres of recoverable natural gas.

“The new gas field lies 200 kilometres south of [the city of] Shiraz [in southern Fars province], 60 kilometres north of Asalouyeh (a southern city home to numerous oil and gas facilities), and 25 kilometres southwest of the town of Khanj,” says the deputy CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company for development and engineering affairs.

The available amount is roughly equal to the gas reserves of one phase of the South Pars Oil and Gas Field, says the official.

The amount of gas available at Eram gas field is enough to meet five years of gas consumption in Tehran province, or one year of gas consumption in Austria, Hungary, and Romania.