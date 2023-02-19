Sunday, February 19, 2023
Netanyahu blames Iran for attack on oil tanker

By IFP Media Wire
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran was responsible for the last week attack on an Israeli-owned oil tanker off the Arabian Sea.

An attack on the Liberian-flagged Campo Square was confirmed on Saturday by the ship’s captain, who said it was lightly damaged by an airborne object on Feb. 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea.

Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

“Last week Iran again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and harmed the international freedom of navigation,” Netanyahu stated at a weekly cabinet meeting.

Regional defence and security sources have claimed they suspected the assault was carried out by Iran, which did not comment on the incident.

Tehran has rejected accusations it was behind similar attacks in the past few years.

British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence announced unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack. Two of the merchant vessels were Israeli-owned and one was Emirati, it noted.

