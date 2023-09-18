Netanyahu says will discuss Iran with Biden during US trip

“I am now leaving for the UN General Assembly where I will represent Israel before the nations of the world,” the prime minister said as he boarded the plane.

“I will also meet with many world leaders, especially President Biden, with whom I will discuss – first and foremost, but among other topics – Iran and expanding the circle of peace [between Israel and Arab nations].”

According to Netanyahu, “Iran is violating all of its commitments, that it brazenly lies, and that it intends both to develop nuclear weapons and continue its aggression in the region.”

“We will confront both of these [threats] together. I heard the threats from an official of the Iranian regime today; I suggest that he not threaten us. He and this regime need to know that we will respond forcefully to any attack on our people and our citizens,” the PM added.

Tehran has repeatedly declared that its nuclear program remains purely peaceful as always and that the Islamic Republic had no intention of developing nuclear weapons as a matter of an Islamic and state principal.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued an official fatwa (religious decree) clearly establishing that any form of acquisition, development, and use of nuclear weapons violate Islamic principles and are therefore forbidden.

Recently, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said Iran has defeated all destructive and hostile strategies and policies of the enemies since the 1979 victory of the Islamic Revolution, ridiculing Israel’s threats to assassinate Iranian figures.

Major General Salami made the remarks in a gathering of the country’s cyberspace activists on Wednesday, in reaction to the head of the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency David Barnea who threatened to target top Iranian figures.

The top Iranian commander added, “The Zionists are dealing with many problems and signs of their decline can be observed. So, they started talking nonsense and threaten to assassinate our commanders.”

“If the previous assassinations have boosted your security, you can continue. But you need to know, if the space between us and you becomes militarized, we can act more freely and your life will become shorter,” he continued.