Netanyahu requests additional security for son in Miami: Report

Yair Netanyahu, 33, has been living in Miami, Florida, since April 2023 under the protection of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service. The cost of his security detail is approximately 2.5 million shekels (around $680,000) per year, according to the Israeli news website Walla.

Netanyahu recently asked for security measures to be tightened for Yair out of fear that Iran’s response and that of “its proxies” to Haniyeh’s assassination might be to target Israeli figures and assets abroad, the website noted.

Walla cited unnamed sources close to Netanyahu who said that the director general of the Prime Minister’s Office, Yossi Shelley, recently approached the Shin Bet’s Advisory Committee for Personal Security to request a review of the security level around Yair.

The sources added that the advisory committee has asked for intelligence material to justify the increased security.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in Tehran on July 31, a day after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Following the assassination, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) stated that Haniyeh was killed by a “short-range projectile” launched from outside his residence in Tehran.

Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran, but the Israeli government has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Iran has promised to retaliate, threatening “harsh punishment” for Israel.