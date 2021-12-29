Nationwide vaccination against Covid continues in Iran

Health Ministry’s Wednesday figures show so far 118,535,064 doses have been given to people since Iran rolled out a nationwide vaccination campaign to stem the Covid outbreak.

The figures also suggest that 7,135,283 people have been triple-vaxxed.

Meanwhile, with parts of the world getting hit by the new strain of the disease known as Omicron, a downward trend in Coronavirus deaths and infections has largely held in Iran.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that Covid killed 53 people in Iran over the past 24 hours. The total kill count since the onset of the pandemic is 131,528. There were also 1,905 new cases in the last day including 348 hospitalizations.

These is way lower than the peak of the 5th wave of the Covid outbreak in Iran several months ago when as many as 800 people got killed by the disease daily and tens of thousands more infected.

Despite the downtrend in deaths and infections, Iranian officials have warned people against relaxing health protocols due to worries over a possible surge in cases driven by Omicron.

The new variant is said to be much more contagious, though less deadly than Delta