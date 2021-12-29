Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelectedNews

Nationwide vaccination against Covid continues in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Iran is nearing the 119 million mark.

Health Ministry’s Wednesday figures show so far 118,535,064 doses have been given to people since Iran rolled out a nationwide vaccination campaign to stem the Covid outbreak.

The figures also suggest that 7,135,283 people have been triple-vaxxed.

Meanwhile, with parts of the world getting hit by the new strain of the disease known as Omicron, a downward trend in Coronavirus deaths and infections has largely held in Iran.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that Covid killed 53 people in Iran over the past 24 hours. The total kill count since the onset of the pandemic is 131,528. There were also 1,905 new cases in the last day including 348 hospitalizations.
These is way lower than the peak of the 5th wave of the Covid outbreak in Iran several months ago when as many as 800 people got killed by the disease daily and tens of thousands more infected.

Despite the downtrend in deaths and infections, Iranian officials have warned people against relaxing health protocols due to worries over a possible surge in cases driven by Omicron.

The new variant is said to be much more contagious, though less deadly than Delta

Previous articleMEP praises Gen. Soleimani role in defeating Daesh
Next articleIranian footballer Taremi 2021 best legionnaire in Asia

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks