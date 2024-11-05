NAM condemns Israeli violation of Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

In a statement released on Monday, the 121-member bloc of countries denounced the Israeli regime’s terrorist attack and expressed deep solidarity with the Iranian people and government, while condoling with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

By waging the attack against Iran, Israel violated the fundamental principles of the international law, the United Nations Charter, especially Article 2 (4), which explicitly prohibits the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country, it added.

NAM further held Israel accountable for the consequences of its deadly aggression.

The largest grouping of states worldwide after the UN also condemned Israel’s violation of Iraq’s sovereignty during the attack.

It further reiterated the inherent right of Iran and other affected countries to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and people based on the international law and the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, the bloc urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibility by openly condemning the Israeli act of aggression and taking necessary measures to prevent its repetition.

It also expressed concerns over Israel’s refusal to assume accountability for violations against the Palestinian, Lebanese, and other regional nations, emphasizing that the regime should be held accountable for its disregard of international legal obligations, UN Security Council resolutions, and the International Court of Justice rulings.

On October 26, Israeli fighter jets used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces confirmed that a significant number of the missiles were intercepted, and the Israeli warplanes were blocked from entering Iran’s airspace.

Iran has stressed it is resolved to respond to the act of aggression and will not abandon its right.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States and Israel that they will definitely receive a teeth-breaking response for their assault.