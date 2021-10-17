N Khorasan Exports Rise by 250 Percent in First Half of Year

The Organization of Industry, Mine and Trade in Iran’s Northern Khorasan Province says the provincial exports grew by more than 250 percent to 72.4 million dollars in the first half of the year, compared to the same period the previous year.

Director of the organization Hassan Haj Baglou says petrochemical products accounted for 80.6 percent of the exports in the period. That is 148,000 tons of such products worth 58.3 million dollars.

Haj Baglou added that industrial products were the second largest exports of the province in the period, accounting for 18.3 of the total exports. That is 65,700 tons of products worth 13.3 million dollars.

He added that Northern Khorasan’s industrial exports also surged by 118 percent in terms of value in the first six months of the year. The province’s industrial exports focused on steel, aluminum and cement, worth 6.5, 4.2 and 1.1 million dollars, respectively.

According to Haj Baglou, the province has so far also exported 1,500 tons of food and agricultural products worth 800,000 dollars. That is an 84-percent rise compared to the same period the previous year.