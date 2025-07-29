MP says Iran rejected European proposal to delay snapback mechanism

Boroujerdi asserted that Russia, too, opposes any extension of the snapback timetable.

He warned that if the snapback mechanism is triggered, Iran would have no justification to remain a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“They want to maintain Iran’s nuclear file as an active and abnormal case under the UN framework, which is detrimental to our national interest,” he said.

Referring to the October 18 deadline cited by European negotiators, Boroujerdi noted that their hesitance proves uncertainty over the mechanism’s viability.

He stressed that international cooperation must be reciprocal, and warned that Iran is fully capable of issuing its own counter-resolutions if Western parties move to invoke the mechanism.

“The groundwork for countermeasures is being laid in Parliament,” he confirmed. “If they make this mistake, Iran’s continued participation in the NPT will no longer be warranted.”