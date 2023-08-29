MP: Israel-linked terror group disbanded in Iran

The terrorists, who were working in coordination with the Israeli regime, sought to carry out acts of sabotage in Kerman and other provinces across the country, the head of Kerman assembly of lawmakers Mohammad-Reza Pour-Ebrahimi, said on Monday.

He added that Kerman intelligence forces have succeeded in foiling a big plot against the country.

Late in May, Iranian intelligence forces dismantled a terrorist team affiliated with Israel in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan and arrested its 14 members.

It came a week after Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib announced that a terror team affiliated with the Israeli Mossad spy agency had been arrested in the western part of the country.

Khatib stated that the terrorists had sneaked across the border into western Iran from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.