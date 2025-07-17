IFP ExclusiveNuclear

MP dismisses EU’s snapback mechanism threats against Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and EU Flags

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s Parliament, downplayed the European threat to activate the so-called "snapback mechanism” under the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, saying its ultimate consequence—reimposing sanctions—has already been experienced by Iran.

“It’s nothing new; they are simply exaggerating the situation,” he stressed.

Regarding the West’s inconsistent stance on the nuclear deal, Kowsari questioned why Europe remained silent when the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA.

“If they were truthful about law and diplomacy, they would have condemned that violation. Instead, we must confront them with strength,” he stated.

Kowsari condemned the Zionist regime’s actions in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, likening its conduct to that of a “rabid dog.”

He warned that if Israel dares to repeat its aggression against Iran, it would face a response even heavier than the recent Operation True Promise 3.

“They will be dealt a blow so severe, they will abandon such actions altogether,” he said.

