At Moscow security summit, Iran reaffirms commitment to nuclear independence

Ahmadian stated that while Tehran welcomes dialogue, it remains firmly committed to nuclear independence. He emphasized that maintaining the full nuclear fuel cycle and enrichment capabilities is a non-negotiable aspect of Iran’s peaceful energy strategy.

Addressing the theme of building an equitable and sustainable security architecture, Ahmadian criticized unilateralism in global politics, which he said has led to humanitarian crises, particularly in West Asia.

He pointed to the conflicts in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq as evidence of systemic injustice driven by Western dominance.

He condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, calling the suffering of women and children a result of deliberate policy. Ahmadian stressed that global security must be based on multilateralism and fairness, and called for a shift toward a multipolar world order.

The summit, attended by delegations from over 100 countries, opened with a video address from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear rights during his opening remarks.