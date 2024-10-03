Missile attacks on Israel ‘necessary’, ‘proportionate response’: Iran’s envoy

The strikes on Tuesday were in full accordance with Tehran’s “inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and a direct response to the regime’s repeated acts of aggression against Iran, including the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the past months”, he said.

“Experience has proven that Israel only understands the language of force,” he told the council, adding that “diplomacy has repeatedly failed as Israel views restraint not as a gesture of goodwill, but as a weakness to exploit”.

He stated, “Iran is fully prepared to take further defensive measures, if necessary, to protect its legitimate interests and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty against any acts of military aggression and the illegal use of force.”

He further condemned the “US regime” for their aim to “embolden Israel’s criminal actions” through their military support and political backing, thereby paralysing the security council from effective decision-making, and called on the council to act.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on Tuesday that it has targeted “the heart of the occupied territories” in response to the martyrdom of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan at the hands of the Zionist regime.

The statement said the retaliatory attack has been launched after a period of self-restraint following the violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The IRGC added it has fired tens of ballistic missiles at vital military and security Israeli targets.

It noted that 90 percent of the Iranian missiles fired at Israel have successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic centers” in the occupied territories.

Iranian officials have warned that Tehran would serve potential further aggression by the Israeli regime against the country with a harsher response.