Minister: Iranian security forces disband over 12 terrorist teams linked to Israel

Khatib said on Tuesday that the terrorists, who planned to carry out acts of sabotage, were arrested “in a short span of time.”

He said they intended to carry out various operations “as revenge for the defeats of seditions.”

Khatib said Iran’s enemies would never stop their hostile acts against Iran and were always thinking of new conspiracies.

Addressing those enemies of Iran who are seeking “to cozy up to Iran’s neighbors,” Khatib said Iran would confront enemies with seriousness when it comes to the issue of security and national interests.

He also referred to enemies’ actions against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and said, “With convergence and unity, the people and officials once again supported the Corps and gave it encouragement.”