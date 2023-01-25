Wednesday, January 25, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Minister: Iranian security forces disband over 12 terrorist teams linked to Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Security Forces

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib says the country’s security forces have disbanded more than 12 terrorist groups that were linked to the Israeli regime.

Khatib said on Tuesday that the terrorists, who planned to carry out acts of sabotage, were arrested “in a short span of time.”

He said they intended to carry out various operations “as revenge for the defeats of seditions.”

Khatib said Iran’s enemies would never stop their hostile acts against Iran and were always thinking of new conspiracies.

Addressing those enemies of Iran who are seeking “to cozy up to Iran’s neighbors,” Khatib said Iran would confront enemies with seriousness when it comes to the issue of security and national interests.

He also referred to enemies’ actions against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and said, “With convergence and unity, the people and officials once again supported the Corps and gave it encouragement.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks