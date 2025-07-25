Military spokesman: Israel surrendered on ninth day of war

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of those killed in the 12-day war, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said Iran’s armed forces showed their full strength, sacrificing their lives in defense of the homeland and standing firmly against aggression.

He added that the Zionist regime brought all of its capabilities to the battlefield with the backing of Western powers—particularly the United States—but these capabilities were no match for the heroic assault of the Islamic fighters.

Shekarchi continued: From the north to the south of the occupied territories, the Zionist entity was under heavy fire and powerful strikes from the Islamic resistance.

He emphasized that in the past 70 years, the Israeli army had never been forced to take shelter in such a manner.

He further noted that today, the enemy’s greatest conspiracy against Iran is the attempt to create division and polarization within Iranian society.

The spokesman concluded that the wise leadership and firm resolve of the Supreme Leader, the unity and cohesion of the Iranian people, and the bravery of Iranian fighters were the key factors behind the Islamic Republic’s victory in the 12-day war.