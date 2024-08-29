Military chief warns Israel of Iran’s calculated response to assassination of Haniyeh

The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely give a calculated response to the Zionist regime’s crime, Major General Baqeri said on Wednesday, referring to the revenge for the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

He noted that the Zionist regime is under threat of collapse and is experiencing perilous conditions, so it resorts to every possible criminal act to survive.

The Zionist regime’s situation is so dire that even the Americans have become hesitant about supporting Israel, the top Iranian commander added.

The general also stated that Iran has managed to revive resistance against the occupiers in the Islamic community.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.