Middle East faces ‘Israel problem’: Turkish FM

By IFP Media Wire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told foreign ministers from Muslim nations that Israel is leading the region towards “total disaster” through its attacks on Iran, and urged global powers to step in to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

At a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Fidan called on Muslim countries to unite in support of Iran against Israel.

The region faces an “Israel problem” in light of its attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and now Iran, he said.

“There is no Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian, Yemeni or Iranian problem but there is clearly an Israeli problem.”

“Unfortunately, this meeting is being held at a time when the Islamic world is suffering greatly. Israel, which has stained Gaza with blood, is now attacking Iran. We must discuss joint steps to end this suffering,” added Fidan.

He called for an end to the “unlimited aggression” against Iran, stressing, “We must prevent the situation from deteriorating into a spiral of violence that would further jeopardise regional and global security.”

His remarks came as the Israeli regime’s aggression against the Iranian nation completed one week, starting with the assassination of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians last Friday.

In response, Iran has carried out multiple waves of missile and drone attacks as part of Operation True Promise III, inflicting crushing blows on the illegitimate Zionist regime and its military and intelligence apparatus across the occupied territories.

