Miankaleh Peninsula in northern Iran engulfed in fire

“2 helicopters, ground unit forces of Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization, Basij forces, and ordinary people are trying to extinguish the fire.”, said Hosseinali Mohammadi Shirkalaei.

He added that the fire started at 10 in the morning, local time, and engulfed 10 hectares of the Miankaleh Peninsula in Mazandaran Province.

Noting that the strong wind has slowed down the operation to extinguish the fire, the official said: “We are trying to conduct operations to put out the blaze in the next few hours.”

The Miankaleh international habitat has an area of 68 thousand hectares and is spread from Miankaleh village in Behshahr to Ashuradeh in neighboring Golestan Province.

Located in the heart of the Miankaleh Peninsula, and thanks to its biodiversity, the ecological haven is the most important habitat for more than 320 migratory and native birds as well as 180 plant species.