During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, Bazrpash, President Ebrahim Raisi’s nominee for the post, received 187 ‘yes’ votes, 64 ‘no’ votes and 7 abstentions.

He will replace Rostam Qassemi, who stepped down in November due to deteriorating “health conditions.”

Bazrpash formerly served as the CEO of Iran’s two largest automaker SAIPA and Pars Khodro.

He was also a vice president and head of Iran’s National Youth Organization.