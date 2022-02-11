Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...
WorldAsiaMedia Wire

Many killed, injured in blast outside mosque in Afghanistan

By IFP Media Wire
Taliban fighters walk on a park road, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Avatar of IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style of covering Iran News, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and URL of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.

More Articles

At least eight people have been killed and 20 others wounded in an explosion in front of a mosque in Afghanistan’s northwestern Badghis Province on Friday, according to the Aamaj news agency.

It was reported that the incident occurred in the city of Qala-e-Naw, the region’s administrative center when the parishioners were leaving the mosque after Friday prayers.

The Taliban, which seized the power in Afghanistan, confirmed the blast. Director of Information and Culture of the Badghis provincial administration Baz Mohammad Sarwari, appointed by the radicals, revealed that several people suffered injuries as a result of the incident, all of them were rushed to the nearest hospital.

Last autumn, over 250 people were killed in terrorist attacks on Afghanistan’s mosques, while hundreds more were injured. The Islamic State – Khorasan Province, which is an affiliate of the Islamic State (IS), took responsibility for these terrorist acts.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have repeatedly stated that the IS posed no threat to Afghanistan.

SourceTass
Previous articleU.S. says major issues in nuclear talks remain unresolved
Next articleTehran ‘most unsafe’ Iranian province for investment: Study

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks