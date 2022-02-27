Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine

Putin puts Russian nuclear deterrence forces on high alert over aggressive statements by NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to put the nation’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert Sunday following “aggressive statements” from NATO.
The alliance, Putin stated, has not only taken “unfriendly actions” against Russia in the economic realm, but allowed senior officials to make aggressive statements in Moscow’s direction.
Ukrainian commander in Kharkiv claims dozens of Russians surrendered
The commander of Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov, has claimed that dozens of Russian troops have surrendered amid continued fighting in the city, which is some 20 miles from the Russian border.
He also claimed that the captured soldiers had complained of demoralization and not understanding the mission, as well as being short of fuel.
He warned civilians to stay indoors, saying that “Leaving their positions, Russian fighters try to hide among the civilians, asking people for clothes and food.”
France closes airspace for Russian aircraft
France has announced that it will follow other European countries in shutting its airspace to Russian aircraft to punish the country for invading Ukraine.
“France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tweeted.
Putin’s aide: Ukraine’s delegation heading to Gomel region in Belarus for talks With Russia
Ukraine’s delegation is heading to Gomel in Belarus for the negotiations with Russia, President Vladimir Putin’s aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said.
According to another member of the Russian delegation, Leonid Slutsky, Russia will demonstrate quite a “hardline” approach at the upcoming talks with Ukraine.
Mayor says Kyiv’s defence holding firm
Kyiv’s mayor stated there are no Russian troops in the Ukrainian capital and claims the city’s defence is holding firm against attacks from Moscow’s forces.
“Our military, law enforcement and territorial defence continue to detect and neutralise saboteurs,” Vitaly Klitschko wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.
Japan to join SWIFT freeze-out of Russia
Japan will join the international effort to block some Russian banks from the global SWIFT payment system, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces.
He tells reporters that Japan also plans to freeze assets held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other government officials.
UN estimates there are now 368,000 Ukraine refugees
Nearly 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion on Thursday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported.
Ukraine lodges case against Russia in The Hague
Ukraine has lodged a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to get it to halt its invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.
“Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression,” Zelensky declared in a tweet.
“We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week,” he added.
Governor: Ukraine has restored full control of Kharkiv
Ukraine has restored full control over Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Sinegubov said, following fierce fighting with the Russian army.
“Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The armed forces, the police, and the defense forces are working, and the city is being completely cleansed of the enemy,” Sinegubov stated.
“Russia’s enemy is completely demoralized. Directly in Kharkiv, throwing enemy vehicles in the middle of the road,” he added.
More European states bar Russian plans from their airspace
A string of European countries including Germany and Finland have said they are preparing to close their airspace to Russian planes, mirroring measures already taken by other states on the continent.
Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and Iceland were alongside Berlin and Helsinki as the latest to take action.
The United Kingdom, Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Romania, as well as Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, have also moved to shutter their airspace to Russian planes.
Russia gives Ukraine deadline for decision on talks in Belarus
Russia has given Ukrainian officials a deadline of 3 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) on Sunday to decide whether to meet for talks in the Belarusian city of Gomel.
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation and aide to President Vladimir Putin, told state news agency RIA Novosti they would stay until the allocated time and wait for a response.
“As soon as we receive this confirmation, we shall immediately set off to meet our counterparts in the negotiations,” Medinsky said, adding, “We stand for peace.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted he would be willing to hold talks with Russia but rejected their proposal for a meeting to be held in Belarus.
Portugal to supply military equipment to Ukraine
Portugal will send military equipment to Ukraine, including ammunition and grenades, according to the country’s defence ministry.
Lisbon is to dispatch “vests, helmets, night-vision goggles, grenades and ammunition”, the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.
“Portugal supports Ukraine, which is defending itself against an unjustified, illegal and unacceptable invasion,” Defence Minister Joao Cravinho said in a separate tweet.
Scholz says world in ‘new era’ after Russian invasion of Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated the world has entered a “new era” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We need to support Ukraine in its hour of desperate need,” Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag.
“There was no other response possible to Putin’s aggression,” he added, referring to the release of German weapons to Ukraine.
“It was [Vladimir] Putin who chose this war, not the Russian people, so we must see clearly that this is Putin’s war,” the chancellor continued.
Scholz vowed that “very soon the Russian leadership will feel what a high price they will have to pay” for the invasion of Ukraine.
UN refugee agency says over 200,000 Ukrainians have fled the country
More than 200,000 people have now fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russia’s invasion, according to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).
The number has risen rapidly since Moscow launched its onslaught and is expected to continue to climb quickly.
Ukrainian official claims 4,300 Russian troops killed
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister has claimed that approximately 4,300 Russian troops have been killed in fighting so far.
Hanna Malyar said in a statement the exact number was being clarified, but alleged that Ukrainian forces had also destroyed about 146 tanks, 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters.
Zelensky adviser claims military situation largely unchanged
An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky Zelenskyy noted the military situation has not changed significantly in Ukraine, claiming the country’s armed forces are still in control of the territory west of Kyiv and Russian troops not making any advance in the south.
“The fact that a Russian delegation arrived in Gomel with a proposal to conduct peace talks from a military point of view means only one thing: they have lost the initiative and are now unable to continue active hostilities,” Oleksiy Arestovych stated, citing Russia’s push for negotiations in Belarus.
PM: Greece to send Ukraine ‘defence equipment’, aid
Greece is to send Ukraine “defence equipment” and humanitarian aid, the prime minister’s office said Sunday, after Athens accused Russia of killing 10 ethnic Greeks during its invasion of Ukraine.
UK says Russia ‘cannot negotiate with a gun to the head of the Ukrainians’
The United Kingdom’s foreign secretary has stated there can be no talks with Russia over Ukraine while Moscow has troops in its neighbour.
“Now if the Russians are serious about negotiations they need to remove their troops from Ukraine. They cannot negotiate with a gun to the head of the Ukrainians … So frankly, I don’t trust these so-called efforts of negotiation,” Liz Truss told Sky News.
Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport’s governing body announced.
Putin thanks Russian special forces for fulfilling their ‘heroic’ duty in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin has thanked Russia’s special forces for their actions in Ukraine, singling out those who are “heroically fulfilling their military duty” for praise.
“Special gratitude to those who these days are heroically fulfilling their military duty in the course of a special operation to provide assistance to the people’s republics of Donbas,” Putin said in a televised address, citing the two breakaway regions – the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) – in eastern Ukraine.
MoD: Russian forces hit 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday.
A total of 471 Ukrainian servicemen have been detained and will be sent to their families after paperwork, he added.
Lukashenko says ‘harassment of Belarusians’ in Ukraine could push Minsk toward a special op
President Alexander Lukashenko has said that “harassment of Belarusians” in Ukraine could prompt Minsk towards undertaking a “special operation”.
Lukashenko, who emphasized that there were no Belarusian soldiers or armaments in Ukraine, as Russia did not require such assistance for its “special operation” there, aimed at “protecting the people” of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics from the “genocide” waged by the Ukrainian authorities, stated that Belarusians were being caught on the territory of that country and subjected to beatings.
Such incidents trigger outrage and may prompt Minsk to launch a “special operation” to release its citizens, added Lukashenko.
Ukraine’s President calls on “citizens of world” to join in fight against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for people around the world to join the fight against Russia.
In a statement on Sunday, he accused the Russian army of killing civilians and praised Ukrainians for having the courage to defend themselves.
The Ukraine’s president stated his country is ready for peace talks with Russia, but not in Belarus.
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for potential talks
A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for notional talks with Ukrainian representatives, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
Peskov said the delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and other departments, including the presidential administration.
“We will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel [Homiel],” Peskov added.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the Kremlin’s offer to hold talks in Belarus because the country had taken Russia’s side in the fighting in Ukraine.
Zelensky noted that he wanted talks with Russia, but that the only way they could be “honest” and end the hostilities would be if they were held in a neutral country.
Footage shows Russian troops marching on Kharkiv
Street fighting broke out in the center of Kharkiv as Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second largest city, Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration said Sunday.
Synehubov urged residents of the eastern city to stay in shelters and not to travel anywhere. Russian vehicles entered the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, he added.
“The Russian enemy’s vehicles advanced into the city of Kharkiv. Including the central part of the city. Warning! Do not leave your shelters!” Governor Synyehubov said in a Facebook post Sunday, adding, “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to go out in the streets.”
EU countries to close their airspace for Russian planes
The European Union member states will close their airspace for Russian planes, the ARD television reported on Saturday citing own sources.
The channel did not specify when the ban will be imposed.
The following countries have already closed their airspace for Russian aircraft: the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Latvia, Lilthuania and Estonia.
UN to launch appeal to fund humanitarian operations in Ukraine
Secretary-General António Guterres has announced that the United Nations will launch an appeal to fund its humanitarian operations in Ukraine.
A UN spokesperson said Guterres spoke with Zelenskyy over the phone.
“The Secretary-General conveyed to the President the determination of the United Nations to enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine,” the spokesperson added.
Russia claims to have besieged two big cities in Ukraine south and southeast
Moscow claimed its troops had “entirely” besieged the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the city of Berdyansk in the southeast, as the Russian army pressed ahead with the invasion of the pro-Western country.
“Over the past 24 hours, the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk have been completely blocked by the Russian armed forces,” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
Town near Ukraine’s Kyiv hit by missiles, oil terminal on fire
Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kyiv, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town’s mayor said in a video posted online.
“The enemy wants to destroy everything around,” added the mayor, Natalia Balasinovich.
The Ukrainian government remained in control of Kyiv, the capital, as the Russian invasion entered its fourth day on Sunday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement.
“The Russian occupiers are actively using sabotage and reconnaissance groups, which are destroying civilian infrastructure and killing civilians in large cities,” the statement added.
Civilian volunteers brace for fighting in Ukraine
Ukrainian official says Russian troops enter Kharkiv
Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said.
“The Russian enemy’s light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre,” Sinegubov stated, adding, “Ukraine’s armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out.”
UN: At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine
The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine, although it believes the “real figures are considerably higher” because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) relayed the count from the UN human rights office, which has strict verification procedures about the toll from conflict.
OCHA also added damage to civilian infrastructure has deprived hundreds of thousands of people of access to electricity or water, and produced a map of “humanitarian situations” in Ukraine – mostly in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.
SWIFT preparing to comply with curbs on Russian banks
The SWIFT international payments system has said it was preparing to implement Western nations’ new measures targeting certain Russian banks in coming days.
“We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction,” it added.
Tehran says remaining Iranians in Ukraine safe
The small number of Iranian citizens remaining in Kiev are settled down in safe places, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated Saturday night.
Australia to provide ‘lethal aid’ to Ukraine as it fights invading Russian troops
The prime minister, Scott Morrison, has announced that Australia will provide funds for “lethal aid” to Ukraine’s war effort, stating “nothing is off the table” in response to the Russian invasion.
Elon Musk: SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service activated in Ukraine
Ukraine’s vice prime minister asked SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to provide internet service to the country amid Russian attacks — and Musk delivered, according to a Twitter exchange between the two.
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote at the UN Security Council as punishment for invading Ukraine.
Western leaders agree new Russia sanctions, including SWIFT curbs
Western leaders agreed to impose more financial sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including removing “selected Russian banks” from the SWIFT international payments system.
In a joint statement, the leaders of the United States, the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada vowed to “hold Moscow to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies,” they added.
“We commit to ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT messaging system. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” the leaders said.
Ukraine official claims about 3,500 Russian troops killed or injured
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that around 3,500 Russian soldiers were killed or injured so far in Russia’s attack on Ukraine, adding that Russian troops were not advancing in their assault on the capital Kyiv.
“We are striking the enemy around Kyiv. The enemy is not moving for now,” Arestovych stated.
EU says to facilitate delivery of military aid to Ukraine
The European Union will facilitate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.
France to deliver more military equipment to Ukraine
Paris will send more military equipment, as well as fuel, to Ukraine to help fight off the Russian invasion and slap more economic sanctions on Moscow, the presidency said in a statement.
The new sanctions would encompass “national measures to freeze the financial assets of Russian figures”, as well as “new measures” to be taken “with European partners concerning the SWIFT” interbank system, the Elysee statement added.
EU foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine aid, measures against Moscow on Sunday
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has announced that European Union foreign ministers will come together for a virtual meeting on Sunday to adopt further measures in support of Ukraine and against “aggression by Russia”.
“I will propose a package of emergency assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces, to support them in their heroic fight,” he said on Twitter, adding that the meeting would start.
Belgium says to deploy 300 troops in Romania, send machine guns to Ukraine
Belgium will deploy 300 troops in Romania as part of NATO efforts to strengthen its eastern flank, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.
Belgium will also support the Ukrainian forces with 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel, according to De Croo, who added that the government in Brussels was looking into further requests for help from the government in Kyiv.