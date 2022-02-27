Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine

Putin puts Russian nuclear deterrence forces on high alert over aggressive statements by NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to put the nation’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert Sunday following “aggressive statements” from NATO. The alliance, Putin stated, has not only taken “unfriendly actions” against Russia in the economic realm, but allowed senior officials to make aggressive statements in Moscow’s direction.

Ukrainian commander in Kharkiv claims dozens of Russians surrendered

The commander of Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov, has claimed that dozens of Russian troops have surrendered amid continued fighting in the city, which is some 20 miles from the Russian border.

He also claimed that the captured soldiers had complained of demoralization and not understanding the mission, as well as being short of fuel.

He warned civilians to stay indoors, saying that “Leaving their positions, Russian fighters try to hide among the civilians, asking people for clothes and food.”

France closes airspace for Russian aircraft

France has announced that it will follow other European countries in shutting its airspace to Russian aircraft to punish the country for invading Ukraine.

“France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tweeted.

Putin’s aide: Ukraine’s delegation heading to Gomel region in Belarus for talks With Russia