Sunday, February 27, 2022
President Raisi says Iran are ready to help restore peace to Ukraine

By Ehsan Ghasri
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says Tehran is ready to help restore peace to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the European country.

Raisi noted that based on its foreign policy’s principles, Iran is opposed to any domination and acquiescence to domination and it supports the right of nations to decide their fate.

The president noted that Iran understands concerns over NATO’s eastward expansion but also reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Raisi noted that Iran firmly believes diplomacy and good-faith adherence to international commitments by all countries is the only solution to the situation in Ukraine.

The Iranian president urged both sides to protect the lives of civilians and observe the international humanitarian laws.

He added that as per previous instructions, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies are required to speed up all necessary measures in order to protect Iranian citizens, especially students, in Ukraine.

Live coverage: Russia's "Special Operation" in Ukraine

