Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 8

Russian column advancing on Kyiv now 30km away The Ministry of Defence has said the Russian column advancing on Kyiv is now 30km away from the city having been waylaid by by attacks from Ukrainian soldiers and vehicle breakdowns. The mass of troops and armoured vehicles has made “little progress in the past three days”, according to latest British intelligence. Russian forces strike radio & television centre in Kyiv Russian troops have struck a radio and television centre in Kyiv and captured the town of Balakliya near the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying. Missiles have continued to bombard the city of Kharkiv throughout the night. Germany mulls supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine Germany is considering supplying 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as it seeks to defend itself against an invasion by Russia, a government source said. German news agency DPA reported earlier that the economy ministry had approved supplying the Soviet-made Strela missiles, part of the inventories of the former German Democratic Republic’s army. A source told Reuters that the Federal Security Council had yet to approve the move, adding, “The missiles are ready to be transported.” Russian & Belarusian athletes banned from Winter Paralympics Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing in the Beijing Winter Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said in a statement, citing the war in Ukraine. “In order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus,” the IPC added. Brent oil surpasses $118 per barrel first time since February 2013 The price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil with May delivery on London’s ICE rose by 4.68% on Thursday and exceeded $118 per barrel. The last time Brent exceeded $118 per barrel was in February 2013. The price of futures contract for WTI crude oil grew by 3.54% to $114.5 per barrel. Pro-Russian separatists threaten Mariupol with strikes Eduard Basurin, a pro-Russian separatist commander in Donetsk, is threatening to launch targeted strikes on the port city of Mariupol unless Ukrainian forces there surrender, according to the Interfax news agency. Russia and separatists say they have encircled the city of 430,000 located on the Azov Sea coast. Pentagon chief weighs in on Ukraine no-fly zone US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has rejected any plan to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine following pleas from officials in Kiev, saying it would inevitably kick off a hot conflict between nuclear powers. The Pentagon head agreed that a no-fly zone (NFZ) is a “non-starter” – a statement in line with the president’s pledge that American troops would not directly intervene in the conflict. “President Joe Biden’s been clear that US troops won’t fight Russia in Ukraine, and if you establish a no-fly zone, certainly in order to enforce that no-fly zone, you’ll have to engage Russian aircraft. And again, that would put us at war with Russia,” Austin stated. Wounded Russian troops arriving in Belarus The Associated Press, citing doctors and residents, said Russian soldiers wounded in fighting around Kyiv are being ferried to a Belarus hospital near the Ukraine border. The agency added a string of seven bus-size Russian military ambulances – their windows blocked with gray shades – pulled up to the back entrance of the hospital in Belarus’s Gomel region on Tuesday evening. Fire that emerged under skin of Ukraine as an offshoot of Cold War In an article on Russia’s war in Ukraine, the IFP managing director says that, following the disintegration of the Soviet Union, different governments in Kiev played as puppets in the hands of the US and NATO and tried to pave the way for White House getting concessions from the Kremlin. Russia’s security concerns are understandable, but should not be a pretext for war against another nation. US eyeing ways to strip Russia of UN influence The US State Department may try to find a way to boot Russia from its permanent seat on the UN Security Council, shaking up the international body’s balance of power amid outrage over the war in Ukraine. Washington is “investigating the prospects” of expelling Russia as one of the five permanent Security Council members, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told US lawmakers. No decision has been made on whether to try to achieve such an outcome, which would likely require changes to the UN’s charter. Russian ships on way to Odesa

Several Russian warships have left Crimea and are heading to Odesa, according to reports.

US officials have announced an amphibious assault on Ukraine’s third largest city could come as soon as today.

Ukrainian mayor says Wednesday was most difficult day so far

The mayor of the southern Ukrainian city Mariupol called Wednesday the most difficult day yet of the Russian invasion, amid heavy shelling and growing numbers of wounded civilians in hospitals.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko addressed the citizens of Mariupol and stated Ukrainian forces fought back valiantly against those who were shooting at homes.

Boychenko also noted critical infrastructure was compromised in the city, and that citizens are without water and electricity until utility services restore them on Thursday.

“Massive explosions” heard in Kyiv

Ukrainian media say several “massive explosions” have been heard in Kyiv, triggering air raid sirens amid fighting on the outskirts of the capital.

Residents were called upon to seek shelter immediately, the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency reported, without providing more details.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that “the enemy is trying to break through into the capital”. He added there were no casualties.

Russian strikes hit schools, cathedral in Kharkiv

Russian military strikes hit three schools and a cathedral in the northeastern town of Kharkiv, local media reported, adding that several shops near the city council building were also damaged.

Meanwhile in Okhtyrka, dozens of “residential buildings” were destroyed as a result of artillery blasts, the reports said. No injuries have been reported.

Ukraine’s president claims nearly 9,000 Russian soldiers killed within a week

Ukraine’s president has claimed that nearly 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the full-scale war on the country began a week ago.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country thwarted Russia’s “sneaky” plans, adding he was proud of the “heroic” resistance to Moscow’s invasion.

“We are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people,” Zelensky stated.

Oil jumps, Brent above $116 per barrel as supply issues persist

Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $116 a barrel, as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows.

Brent crude futures rallied to $116.83 a barrel, the highest since August 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67 by 0112 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41 after touching a fresh 11-year high of $113.31 a barrel.

Washington says ‘vital, defensive’ equipment getting to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine is receiving “vital, defensive” military assistance as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

“When it comes to vital, defensive military equipment that Ukraine needs, we are very actively coordinating its provision, and that assistance is getting there,” Blinken told reporters on Wednesday.

Blinken is traveling to Europe to consult with NATO allies and other European partners as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. He will travel to Belgium, Poland and Moldova, as well as the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia from March 3 to 8, State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced in a statement.

Report: US set to sanction more Russian oligarchs

US officials are preparing to expand sanctions against Russian oligarchs in efforts to ramp up pressure on Moscow as its invasion of Ukraine enters its second week.

The Washington Post and Reuters reported that the new list could include a number of officials and oligarchs sanctioned by the European Union on Monday.

Among the oligarchs expected to be on the expanded list is iron and steel magnate Alisher Usmanov. Others on the EU sanctions list who are yet to be hit by the US include Nikolay Tokarev, the head energy giant Transneft and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

UN records 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine conflict

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said that it has recorded 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

It added that until midnight on March 1, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 227 killed, including 15 under the age of 18, and 525 injured.

UN: 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine in a week

One million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a tweet Wednesday evening.

“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries,” Grandi stated.

“For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided,” he added.

International Criminal Court begins war crime investigation in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands announced it would immediately proceed with an active investigation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan said in a statement 39 of the court’s member states had requested for the investigation to proceed.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” Khan added, noting the investigation will cover incidents in Ukraine from 2013 to the present.

Khan stated his office “had already found a reasonable basis to believe crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court had been committed, and had identified potential cases that would be admissible.”

The ICC’s chief prosecutor implored all parties engaged in conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law.

New satellite images show destruction wreaked by Russian strikes in areas north of Kyiv

New satellite images of areas in Ukraine hit by Russian military strikes show the extent of the damage in the first five days of the invasion.

The images were captured on February 28 by Maxar Technologies. Since then, dense cloud cover has prevented most satellites from observing anything on the ground across the country.

The images show homes on fire in the village of Rivnopillya in the Chernhiv region, roughly 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) north of the capital, Kyiv. Dozens of impact craters can be seen dotting the fields surrounding the village.

In Chernihiv, a bridge across the Stryzhen River appears to have been destroyed, while residential buildings and a factory nearby seem to have sustained damage. A Russian military convoy was also seen on a nearby roadway.

The satellite images also show the burned remains of Russian military vehicles in a residential area in Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv. On Sunday, Ukrainian officials claimed they had thwarted the advance of a Russian column in Bucha.

In Sukachi, a small town 70 kilometers (about 43.5 miles) northwest of Kyiv, a large impact crater is seen in the middle of a roadway, with houses nearby appearing significantly damaged.

The images also captured scenes of daily life amid the war in both Chernihiv and Kyiv, with dozens of people lining up outside supermarkets.

Kherson mayor indicates city has fallen

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson Ihor Kolykhaiev has said that the Ukrainian military is no longer in the city and that its inhabitants must now carry out the instructions of “armed people who came to the city’s administration” — indicating that the city has now fallen under Russian control.

The announcement follows several days of pressure on Kherson by Russian forces who had surrounded the city.

Kherson is a strategically important city on an inlet from the Black Sea with a population of nearly 300,000.

Zelensky claims deteriorating morale among Russian troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed the morale of Russian forces is crumbling.

Zelensky said, “More and more occupiers are fleeing back to Russia, from us, from you, from all those who drive out the enemy with javelins, guns, tanks, helicopters – with everything that shoots. I wish you health, native Ukrainians, strong and kind, but not to the enemy!”

“We are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week — plans those have been built for years, vile, calculated, with hate for our country, for our people, for any people who have 2 things: freedom and heart. But we stopped them and beat them,” he added.

Zelensky stated, “Our military, our border guards, our territorial defense, even ordinary farmers capture the Russian military every day. And all the captives say only one thing: they do not know why they are here. Despite the fact that there are dozens of times more of them, the morale of the enemy is constantly deteriorating.”

He also mentioned the opposition to Russian forces of ordinary Ukrainians. “Blocking roads, people come out in front of enemy vehicles – it’s extremely dangerous, but how courageous. It is also salvation.”

World Bank halts all programmes in Russia, Belarus

The World Bank has announced it had stopped all programmes in Russia and Belarus with immediate effect, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and “hostilities against the people of Ukraine”.

In a statement, the multilateral development bank said it had not approved any new loans to or investments in Russia since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.

The bank added it had not approved any new lending to Belarus since mid-2020, when the United States imposed sanctions on the country over a disputed presidential election.

Pentagon: Russian advance on Kyiv ‘remains stalled’

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said the Russian military’s push towards Kyiv from the north “remains stalled”.

“From our best estimates, [Russian forces] have not made any appreciable progress geographically speaking, in the last 24 to 36 hours,” Kirby told reporters.

He added the Pentagon believes the advance has slowed down because Russian forces are deliberately regrouping while also facing unanticipated logistical challenges and resistance from Ukrainians.

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces in southern city of Mykolaiv

Ukrainian forces captured several Russian troops in the southern city of Mykolaiv, where fierce fighting broke out in recent days, according to the region’s governor and a member of Ukraine’s Parliament pictured with the captured soldiers.