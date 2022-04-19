Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 55

Russia focused on breaking defence lines in Donetsk, Luhansk: Ukraine

Russia continues its offensive in the east “to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk” regions, as well as to maintain a land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have said.

“The main efforts of the enemy are focused on breaking through the defence of Ukrainian troops in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol,” the military added.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the military announced its repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed ten tanks, 18 armoured units and eight vehicles and one artillery system.

UN: At least 73 people killed in 136 attacks on health care facilities

There have been at least 73 people killed and 52 people injured in 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since the invasion began, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said.

Dujarric stated he was citing the latest numbers from the World Health Organization, a UN agency responsible for international public health.

He added that the attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine currently account for more than 68% of all attacks on health care facilities worldwide since the beginning of the year.

Additionally, more than one out of four people in Ukraine (comprising around 12 million people) have been displaced due to the war, including around 4.9 million refugees and 7.1 million people internally displaced within Ukraine, Dujarric said.

The UN now has more than 1,300 staff on the ground in Ukraine, working in eight operational hubs across the country, the spokesperson noted. Dujarric added that Guterres continues to be “deeply concerned” about the ongoing attacks in Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

US looking at possibly labeling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

US State Department officials are looking at every tool available to them to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine, including the possibility of labeling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, according to a senior administration official.

The process could take weeks before a determination is made, the official stated.

“We’re taking a close look at the facts. We’re taking a close look at the law,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price when asked about the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism on Monday.

“Whether it is this authority, whether it’s any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it’s effective and appropriate,” he added.

The definition of a state sponsor of terrorism is a country that has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism,” according to the State Department.

There are only four countries that are currently labeled state sponsors of terrorism by the US: North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Syria.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked US President Joe Biden in one of their recent phone conversations to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, CNN reported last week.

The US has already rolled out severe sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war, but adding Russia to the list would be a symbolic move that would also inflict an even greater cost on Russia’s economy. It would lead to actions such as prohibiting Russia from buying certain items that can be used commercial or militarily, and sanctions on other people and countries still engaged in certain trade with Russia.

Ukrainian official: There is not “a town, a city or a village left where it is safe now in Ukraine”

Ihor Zhovkva, chief diplomatic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that there isn’t a “single place” in Ukraine that’s safe now following Russian missile strikes in Lviv Monday.

“There is not a single place, a town, a city or a village left where it is safe now in Ukraine,” Zhovkva told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“That’s what [the Russians] were trying to implement since the beginning of the war. Because look, they not only fight the military people. They not only fight the military infrastructure. They fight with civilian Ukrainians. I mean what a auto service shop, a car repairing shop has to do with the military infrastructure, but they bombed it today in Lviv, having killed civilian people. Not a single soldier but civilian people, killed,” he added.

He made a plea for additional military aid so that Ukraine can “win” the war.

“Please support Ukraine with more arms, and we’ll be able to win,” Zhovkva stated.

The western city of Lviv, seen as a safe haven due to its proximity to the border, came under attack on Monday. Maksym Kozytskyy, the Lviv regional military governor, said three missile strikes hit warehouses that were not being used by the military, and a fourth hit a tire-repair shop. Seven people have died, he added.

Zelensky rejects “tall tales” his forces need months of training to operate advanced weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back against concerns from US and NATO officials that his military would need significant training before receiving advanced weapons from other countries, telling CNN his forces need weapons quickly – and can learn to use them just as fast.

“I’ve heard these tall tales that we would need months to train our troops to use new tanks. OK, give us a Soviet-era tank,” Zelensky said.

“We are prepared to use any type of equipment, but it needs to be delivered very quickly. And we have the ability to learn how to use new equipment. But it needs to come fast,” he added.

Explosions heard in Mykolaiv

Air raid sirens have been activated in Mykolaiv, with several reports of explosions heard.

“All under cover!” Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych wrote on Facebook about an hour ago. He posted similar alerts throughout the night.

On Monday afternoon, Sienkevych said Russian missiles had hit three homes.

“Two of them can’t be restored anymore. It’s only a miracle that none of the residents received serious damage. Most people were evacuated before this hit,” he added.

Biden to meet with ‘allies’ on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of allies to discuss the Ukraine conflict Tuesday, the White House said, after Kyiv announced Russia had launched a major new offensive in the east of the country.

An official told the AFP news agency that the meeting “is part of our regular coordination with allies and partners in support of Ukraine,” without naming who would be included on the video call.

The White House added the meeting would also cover “efforts to hold Russia accountable”.

Russia has started new offensive in east: Ukraine official

Russia appears to have started its anticipated new offensive in the east of Ukraine, Ukraine’s top security official has said.

“This morning, along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers attempted to break through our defences,” security council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in televised comments.

“They began their attempt to start the active phase this morning,” he added.

Invasion damaged close to one-third of Ukraine’s infrastructure: Official

Russia’s invasion has damaged or destroyed up to 30 per cent of Ukraine’s infrastructure at a cost of $100bn, a Ukrainian minister has said.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told Reuters the war had affected “20 to 30 per cent of all infrastructure with varying degrees of damage, with different levels of destruction”.

Kubrakov stated more than 300 bridges on national roads had been destroyed or damaged, more than 8,000km of roads had to be repaired or rebuilt and dozens of railway bridges had been blown up. He added everything could be rebuilt in two years “if everyone works quickly”.

Ukraine takes back areas around Izyum, Kharkiv region

Ukraine says its military has taken back several settlements around the strategically positioned city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, the state news agency Ukrinform reports.

“A number of settlements have been liberated by the Ukrainian military as a result of intense hostilities,” said Ukrainian Ministry of Defence Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

Izyum’s strategic position as a gateway to the Donbas has seen Russian troops concentrating in the area.

“They will try to start an offensive on the east particularly from there,” Motuzianyk added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia’s feared eastern offensive has begun.

Ukraine’s president has remained defiant, vowing that Ukrainian troops will fight back against Russia’s offensive in the country’s east.

“No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves,” Zelensky stressed.

EU membership integral part of Ukraine’s future: Zelensky

Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is integral to the “strategic vision” for its post-war reconstruction, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nighttime address.

He confirmed reports that Ukraine had completed the questionnaire that is the starting point for the EU to decide on membership for Kyiv.

“Each country that joined the European Union went through the same procedure with the questionnaire. The only difference is that it took them years, and we completed it in a little more than a week,” Zelensky stated.

“We will provide the second part of the answers shortly. And we hope that Europe’s decision in response will be quick,” he added.

The Russian army will have difficulty replenishing their arsenal of missiles, helicopters, and other military equipment, amid international sanctions, Zelensky said.

“The Russian army is not slowing down the use of missiles against Ukraine, although it should have realized that it will be extremely difficult to restore its missile stockpile in the face of even existing sanctions,” Zelenksy added.

“Without imports, they can’t even do that. And when all the loopholes used to circumvent sanctions are closed, and even tougher sanctions are imposed, restoring Russia’s missile capabilities will be unrealistic,” he continued, stating, “A similar process is taking place with other Russian weapons. Producing new artillery, planes, new helicopters, and cruisers under sanctions will be a daunting task for Russia.”

UN confirms 4,890 civilian casualties in Ukraine

The UN human rights body has confirmed 4,890 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on February 24.

The latest figures from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) show 2,072 people have been killed and 2,818 injured.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the OHCHR statement said, adding the actual casualty figures are “considerably higher”.

At least 1,000 civilians hiding under Ukrainian steel plant in Mariupol: City council

No fewer than 1,000 civilians are hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the city council has said.

“Mostly the [civilians] are women with children and old people,” the city council wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The mayor of Mariupol claims at least 100,000 civilians were still trapped in the besieged city, Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reported from Dnipro.

“The deputy prime minister of Ukraine said that humanitarian corridors for a second day had been cancelled because of what she describes as being Russian shelling,” Stratford added.

“Also interestingly, according to the mayor of Mariupol … at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been forcibly deported to the Russian side of control,” Stratford continued.

Mariupol’s mayor has also said about 40,000 civilians had been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, the Reuters news agency reported.

“Unfortunately I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting” residents, Vadym Boychenko told Ukrainian television, adding, “We have verified through the municipal register that they have already deported over 40,000 people.”

Commander of the Azov Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko, has also noted Russian forces are firing on the Azovstal steelworks factory “willingly” in Mariupol as hundreds of people are sheltering inside.

Ukraine hit by ‘most intensive’ Russian attacks in weeks: EU official

The EU’s foreign policy chief has stated Ukraine is being hit by “the most intensive [Russian] missile attacks” in weeks, notably in the Luhansk region.

Josep Borrell noted major cities such as Kharkiv are being attacked “indiscriminately” while shelling in Lviv and other areas in western Ukraine “show that no part of the country is spared from the Kremlin’s onslaught”.

“The EU actively supports the work of the International Criminal Court and measures to ensure accountability for violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. There can be no impunity for war crimes,” Borell said in a statement released before Ukraine said Russia’s large offensive in the east had begun.

Biden has ‘no plans’ to visit Kyiv: White House

US President Joe Biden is not planning to visit Kyiv, despite Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging him to demonstrate US support by travelling to the capital, the White House has announced.

“There [are] no plans for the president to go. Let me just reiterate that,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

A string of European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have made the trip to Kyiv and met with the Ukrainian president.

Top US official travelling to Brussels will discuss Ukraine with EU allies

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to the Belgian capital this week for joint US-EU meetings on China and the Indo-Pacific region, the State Department has said.

Sherman will also meet with Washington’s NATO and European Union allies in Brussels “to discuss our continued close coordination on Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine and other global issues”, the department added in a statement.

Macron says talks with Putin stalled after atrocities discovered

French President Emmanuel Macron says dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has stalled after mass killings were discovered in Ukraine.

“Since the massacres we have discovered in Bucha and in other towns, the war has taken a different turn, so I did not speak to him again directly since, but I don’t rule out doing so in the future,” Macron told France 5 television.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine, but images of bodies lining the streets of Bucha and other towns near the capital Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew from the region drew global condemnation.

Russian attacks kill eight civilians in eastern region: Authorities

Air raids have killed at least eight civilians in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, local authorities said.

“Several people tried to flee and the orcs [Russian forces] shot the car. Four people died instantly,” a local governor stated, adding that another person was injured.

UN proposes plan for Russia, Ukraine to discuss humanitarian issues

The United Nations’ humanitarian affairs chief has said he proposed to Russian and Ukrainian officials, during his visit to Kyiv and Moscow, an arrangement by which the two sides could meet “on a virtual or actual basis at any time to discuss humanitarian issues”.

“Maybe ceasefire monitoring, maybe safe passages … maybe humanitarian priorities,” Martin Griffiths told reporters during a press briefing.

Griffiths noted Ukraine had “agreed to most of the proposals we are making” while adding that “we have yet to get the same response” from Russia.

A ceasefire in Ukraine is not on the horizon, but may come in the coming weeks depending on how the war and ongoing negotiations continue, according to Griffiths.

‘Battle of the Donbas’ has started: Zelensky

Ukraine’s president says Russian forces have launched their assault on the eastern Donbas region.

“We can now say that Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbas, for which they have long prepared,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Earlier, the chief of staff to Zelensky wrote on Telegram that the “second phase of the war has started” and assured Ukrainians that the country’s forces could hold off the Russians.

“Believe in our army, it is very strong,” Andriy Yermak added.

US: Russia’s recent attacks in Ukraine show a “campaign of terror”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Russia’s attacks in Ukraine in recent days further illustrate that the country is “undertaking a campaign of terror” against the people of Ukraine when responding to a question about Russia’s recent strikes in Lviv, Ukraine.

“The fact is that Russia, more than just launching an invasion, more than just launching a war, has launched, is undertaking a campaign of terror, a campaign of brutality, a campaign of despicable aggression against the people of Ukraine. And so when it comes to what we’ve seen in recent hours, and in terms of the strikes against Lviv, in terms of the strikes in the outskirts of Kyiv, or what we’ve seen in towns like Mariupol, towns like Kharkiv, what we’ve witnessed in Bucha, this, these are clear indications, they are a clear testament to the campaign of brutality, the campaign of terror that the Russians are waging against the people of Ukraine,” Price stated.

Price also noted that the Pentagon said earlier in the day that Russian strikes in recent days “have targeted military instillations, military adjacent instillations.”

US considering additional sanctions on Russia

The Joe Biden administration is continuing “to review and consider additional sanctions” against Russia.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated existing US measures have led to a “squeeze” on the Russian economy that Biden and senior administration officials had intended.

“We are continuing to review and I expect we’ll have more in the coming days,” she told reporters.

Fifth shipment of US military aid expected to arrive in Ukraine

The White House says four planes have delivered US military assistance to Ukraine over the course of the weekend, and a fifth was due to arrive.

“Another one is supposed to arrive today, if it hasn’t already, from the $800m package” of additional American aid to Kyiv announced last week, said Jen Psaki, the White House spokeswoman.