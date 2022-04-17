Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 53

Three killed in Kharkiv: Local authority

At least three people were killed as Russian forces shelled multiple locations overnight in northeastern Kharkiv, regional governor Oleg Synegubov has said on his Telegram channel.

The attacks took place in areas including northern Saltivka, Pyatihatki and Oleksiyivka, Synegubov stated, adding that more than 30 were wounded, including four children.

“I appeal to the people of Kharkiv: do not be on the streets unnecessarily,” he continued.

Missile hit infrastructure in Brovary

A missile hit Brovary, a eastern suburb of the capital Kyiv, damaging an infrastructure, its mayor Igor Sapozhko has said on social media.

Sapozhko had posted an “Air alarm!” message around 2.30GMT on his Telegram channel.

Russian troops having ‘significant problems with provision’: Ukraine military

Ukraine’s military says Russian troops are having significant problems with provisions and there was a growing discontent among the soldiers deployed at the line of combat.

“Russian servicemen constantly complain about the lack of rotation, equipment that constantly breaks down, the quality of the fuel supplied and food,” stated Oleksandr Shputun, representative of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Shputun added Russian soldiers were continuing looting and violent actions against the civil population of the occupied territories.

“These actions are encouraged by their military command,” he continued.

Explosions heard in Kyiv

Explosions were heard in the early hours on Sunday in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, according to local media.

Overnight, air raid sirens were going off over nearly all of Ukraine.

Russia continuing to redeploy combat equipment towards eastern Ukraine: UK

The British Ministry of Defence announced Russian forces continuing to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine.

This includes locations close to Kharkiv and Severdonetsk, it said in its latest intelligence update.

“Though Russia’s operational focus has shifted to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate objective remains the same. It is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its own regional dominance,” it added.

EU eyeing banking, energy sectors for sixth package of sanctions: EC chief

President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the European Union was considering measures against the banking sector, in particular, Sberbank, as well as restrictions in the energy sector in discussing further sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.

“We continue to consider the banking sector, specifically Sberbank, which accounts for 37% of Russia’s banking sector. And of course, the energy sector is discussed,” the European Commission chief said on Sunday, in comments on the key points of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

The European Union is currently developing ‘smart mechanisms’ that will allow oil to be included in the next package of sanctions against Russia, she stressed.

von der Leyen is calling on EU countries to supply Ukraine with more weapons as soon as possible, amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation.

“For all member states, those who can, should deliver (weapons) quickly, because only then can Ukraine survive in its acute defensive struggle against Russia,” she stated.

She added that everything possible needs to be done to help end the Ukraine conflict, although the hostilities could “last for months or even years in the worst case.”

“Ukraine needs to get what it needs to defend itself and what it can handle,” von der Leyen continued, adding “I don’t differentiate between heavy and light weapons.”

Zelensky says he needs more than one meeting with Russian leadership

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky believes that he will need more than one meeting with Russia’s leadership to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

“I stand for holding a meeting with Russia as soon as possible. I do not think one meeting is enough,” the Ukrainian president stated in an interview with national media outlets.

“I do not think that we can meet once and agree on everything, as there are lots of questions. For some of them, I cannot see yet that they will go for our option or we well go for their option,” he explained.

Zelensky has admitted that he does not yet know what security guarantees the West is ready to offer, and that there is a difference between what the Ukrainian leadership requests and what the international partners are ready to offer.

US security assistance shipments to Ukraine arrive: White House official

Shipments from the Joe Biden administration’s latest security assistance package to Ukraine “have begun arriving,” a White House official told CNN.

Biden this week approved an additional package of $800 million worth of weapons, ammunition, and security assistance to Ukraine.

The US has, for the first time, agreed to provide Kyiv with the types of high-power capabilities some Biden administration officials a few short weeks ago viewed as too great of an escalation risk, including 11 Mi-17 helicopters; 18 155 mm Howitzer cannons[ and 300 more Switchblade drones.

The $800 million shipment brings the total amount of military assistance the US has provided to Ukraine to more than $3 billion.

Situation in Mariupol is ‘inhuman’: Ukraine leader

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation in Mariupol was “inhuman” and called on allies to provide heavy weapons in order to save the city from Russian forces.

“The situation in Mariupol remains as severe as possible – just inhuman. This is what the Russian Federation did, and deliberately continues to destroy cities. It is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol,” stated the president.

“Although we have heard many intentions from those who wanted to help and who really have international prestige, nothing of that has been realised yet. However, we will not abandon these efforts,” he added.

Russia accuses Ukraine of hiding military losses

Ukraine has suffered the “irretrievable loss” of an estimated 23,367 troops since Russia launched its military offensive in February, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow stated.

The casualty figures were revealed by Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, who said that in the city of Mariupol alone Ukraine has lost more than 4,000 fighters, including “foreign mercenaries” and “Nazis” associated with the notorious Azov and Aidar regiments.

In a statement, the general accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of hiding the true scale of his country’s losses, adding the president “is afraid to tell the people of Ukraine” how many soldiers have died.

Konashenkov explained that Russia has obtained documents proving the figures, and would soon publish more detailed information from these files.

Ukraine claims to have lost between 2,500 and 3,000 soldiers across its entire territory. This was the figure Zelensky gave to CNN in an interview on Friday, while claiming that the Russian military had suffered as many as 20,000 casualties of its own. Moscow heavily disputes Zelensky’s claims. According to a count published by the Russian government last month, just over 1,3450 Russia had died, at that juncture.

Russian general killed in Ukraine

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg announced the death of a Russian general in Ukraine in a statement of condolence Saturday.

The city expressed condolences for the deputy commander of Russia’s 8th Army, Major General Vladimir Frolov, who died in Ukraine this week, the mayor’s press office said in a statement.

St. Petersburg Mayor Alexander Beglov attended the funeral, held at the historic Serafimovskoe Cemetery on Saturday, the statement added.

“Today we say goodbye to a true hero,” Beglov said, according to the statement.

“Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists. He sacrificed his life so that children, women and old people in the Donbas would no longer hear the explosions of bombs. So that they stop waiting for death and, leaving home, say goodbye as if it were for the last time,” Beglov added.

Remains of chemical weapons found in Sumy village: Official

The mayor of Trostianets, a city in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, claims authorities have found the remains of sarin in a village previously occupied by Russian troops.

“We found the remains of chemical weapons in the village of Bilka — sarin and other substances. We discovered ampoules. The Security Service of Ukraine is currently working on this. It is possible that the occupiers wanted to use this chemical to strike Kyiv, Poltava or other cities,” Yuriy Bova told Ukrainian radio.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the latest allegation.

Bova also added Russian troops had mined cemeteries, administrative buildings, forests and parks during their occupation of Trostianets.

Russia holding 1,700 Ukraine captives: Official

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk claims 700 Ukrainian troops and more than 1,000 civilians – about half of them women – are currently being held captive by Russian forces.

Vereshchuk stated Kyiv intends to swap the captive soldiers, since Ukraine holds about the same number of Russian troops, but demands to release the civilians “without any conditions”.

Russia claims Mariupol ‘completely cleared’, urges surrender

Strategic port city has been ​​’completely cleared’ with a small group of holdout fighters on the outskirts told to ‘lay down their arms’, the Russian defence ministry announced.

Russia’s claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol – the scene of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe – could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the February 24 invasion.

“The entire urban area of ​​Mariupol has been completely cleared and remnants of the Ukrainian [armed] group are currently completely blockaded… Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender,” Igor Konashenkov, the defence ministry’s chief spokesman, stated.

Zelensky repeats warning over Russian nuclear weapons

The world should prepare for the possible use by Russia of nuclear weapons, Ukraine’s president stated, repeating an earlier warning.

“We shouldn’t wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian news media.

“We must prepare for that,” he added.

Zelenskyy earlier warned the world should be worried about the threat Russian President Vladimir Putin posed, echoing comments by CIA director William Burns.

Burns noted on Thursday that Russia’s battlefield setbacks raised the risk that Putin could deploy a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon.

Johnson pledges to send Ukraine armoured vehicles in ‘coming days’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the delivery of armed vehicles “in the coming days,” according to Downing Street.

Johnson assured Zelenskyy that Britain would “continue to provide the means for Ukraine to defend itself,” according to a statement issued by his office.

The two leaders also discussed the need for a long-term security solution for Ukraine during their phone call, the statement said.

Johnson also assured Zelenskyy he would continue working with Britain’s partners and allies to “ensure Ukraine could defend its sovereignty in the weeks and months to come.”

Russian air defense shot down plane with Western arms for Ukraine near Odessa

Russian air defense units have brought down a military transport plane carrying Western arms outside Odessa, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

“Near Odessa Russian anti-aircraft defense forces have shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane, which was delivering a large shipment of arms supplied to Ukraine by Western counties,” he stated.