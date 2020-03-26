Levinson Left Iran for Unknown Destination Years Ago: Foreign Ministry

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed sympathy with the family of Mr. Levinson, emphasizing, “According to authentic evidence, the person (Levinson) had left the Iranian soil for an unknown destination years ago, and the then US Secretary of State has also acknowledged this fact.”

“In recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has done its utmost to obtain evidence for the exact fate of Mr. Levinson after leaving Iran, but has not found any clue suggesting that he might be alive,” Mousavi added.

“If the US has become confident about his (Levinson’s) death, it can make this public without political exploitation and trying to abuse the feelings of Levinson’s family,” he added.

The remarks came after Levinson’s family claimed the former FBI agent has died in an Iranian prison before the outbreak of Coronavirus.