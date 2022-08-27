Saturday, August 27, 2022
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligion

Leader offers condolences on passing of senior Iranian Shia scholar

By IFP Editorial Staff
Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered condolences on the passing of senior Iranian Shia Muslim cleric and scholar Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Nasseri, who died at the age of 92.

Ayatollah Nasseri endured a period of physical complications before passing away at a hospital in the central city of Isfahan, his hometown, on Friday.

In a message on Saturday, the Leader extended condolences to the people of Isfahan, the cleric’s family, and all his devotees, and prayed that divine forgiveness and blessings be bestowed on his soul.

In the wake of the sad news, messages of condolences poured in from the country’s senior officials and religious figures.
Three days of mourning was also announced in Isfahan to honor the late cleric.

Ayatollah Nasseri will be laid to rest following a public funeral procession in Isfahan on Sunday morning.

