Latest Updates on COVID-19 Outbreak in Iran – September 11

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 342,539 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 115 patients since Thursday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 22,913.

She said 397,801 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,313 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 3,753 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,507,938 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.