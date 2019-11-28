Kenya Calls for Joint Ventures with Iran in Housing Sector

Kenya’s deputy minister of transportation, infrastructure, housing and urban development recently met with Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh, the head of the Housing and Construction Office at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

In the meeting, the two sides expressed their readiness to work together in building housing units.

It was also decided that Kenyan experts travel to Iran to draw on Iran’s experience in the field of housing, construction and rebuilding areas affected by natural disasters.

Also on the agenda was to draw up urban and regional plans for Iranian cities and draw up national construction regulations aimed at erecting resistant buildings.

The Kenyan side, in turn, elaborated on his ministry’s plans and said Kenya has constructed 500,000 homes for low-income families over the past three years. He said Kenya welcomes Iran’s experience in the domain of housing for low-income families.

He asked investing companies to contribute to housing projects in Kenya.