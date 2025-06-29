Kayhan newspaper criticizes Western-leaning factions over war, negotiations

The editorial questioned why, despite promises to prevent war, the nation found itself embroiled in military confrontation after their rise to power.

The newspaper specifically called out those who had claimed that “with the victory of their candidate in elections, the threat of war would recede.”

It argued that the reality had been the opposite, with the nation now facing the consequences of these groups’ approach to diplomacy, including a failed reliance on negotiations with the US.

The article further criticized the notion that the US under Donald Trump might invest billions in Iran, labeling such claims as “naive.”

It also raised questions about the priorities of these factions, noting their focus on issues unrelated to the escalating threats.

Kayhan concluded by urging for accountability once the current crisis is over, calling for these figures to explain their actions and miscalculations.