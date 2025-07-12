Judiciary Spokesman: Enemy Spy Network Identified Inside Iran

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Jahangir referred to the 12-day aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran and stated that the Judiciary is determined to pursue the cases of the accused and traitors who collaborated with the enemy.

He emphasized that there will be no leniency and that these cases will not be allowed to face delays in the judicial process.

Jahangir added that several individuals have been arrested on charges of espionage, the matter is under investigation, and some of them have been officially charged as spies.

He stressed that the Zionist regime, by killing women and children, attacking residential areas and prisons, and assassinating Iranian military commanders, has violated all human and international principles. As a result, the Judiciary has placed legal action against the Zionist regime on its agenda.

In response to a question about whether the attack on Evin Prison in northern Tehran was an attempt by Israel to eliminate some of its own spies, Jahangir said, “We do not confirm this claim.”

He also rejected certain allegations regarding the disappearance of some prisoners following the Israeli strike on Evin Prison, stating that from the early hours after the attack, all inmates were given access to make phone calls.