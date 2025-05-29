Conservative journalist urges Iran deputy speaker to resign over son’s alleged assault on police officer

According to unrefuted media reports, the incident occurred several days ago in Tehran’s Vanak Square when Nikzad’s son, after committing a traffic violation, allegedly collided with a traffic officer, causing injury.

Mohajeri criticized the silence of both Nikzad and the police leadership, saying: “It is unacceptable that not even a two-line explanation has been issued.”

He added that Nikzad’s swift re-election as Deputy Speaker, with only 111 votes, just a day after the incident, raised questions about accountability and public trust.

Mohajeri emphasized that while children’s actions should not normally reflect on their parents, public officials must be held to higher standards: “Two children of a former judiciary official committed offenses, and their father resigned. Nikzad should do the same.”

He urged lawmakers who voted for Nikzad to reconsider their support and demanded a public response to preserve the credibility of Iran’s police and the rule of law.