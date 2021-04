Delegations from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed the 18th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Grand Hotel of Vienna as of 14:30 (local time).

The participants include the Iranian delegation chaired by Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, the EU coordinator Enrique Mora, and the representatives of China, Russia, France, Britain, and Germany.

Before the beginning of the JCPOA Joint Commission’s meeting, another bilateral meeting was held between Deputy Foreign Minister Araqchi and Enrique Mora.